MATTHEWS ā€“ The Matthews Police Department has identified a suspect wanted in connection to a break-in April 16 at Metro Diner on East Independence Boulevard but MPD is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

MPD identified the suspect as Nehemiah Francois Young, 25, of Charlotte. Felony arrest warrants have been issued for Young on charges of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Call 911 with any information.