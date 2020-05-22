Organizers cancel Mint Hill Madness

MINT HILL – Mint Hill Madness is the latest large-scale festival canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mint Hill Events announced May 21 that it was canceling Family Fun Nights through the end of August, as well as Mint Hill Madness. The festival usually takes place in May, but was it moved to Aug. 6 to 8 before getting canceled.

“We are very disappointed, but know it is the right decision based on the information we have today,” according to a statement from Mint Hill Events. “We know this will come as an enormous disappointment to the Mint Hill community.”

The organization cited two main reasons for the cancellation.

The first involved the uncertainty surrounding mass gatherings. Mint Hill Madness attracts 20,000 people, but currently, North Carolina doesn’t allow mass gatherings of more than 25 people outside.

The second concerned the difficulties in maintaining social distancing and sanitizing surfaces to keep sponsors, vendors and visitors safe.

The announcement came six days after Matthews Alive organizers canceled their Labor Day Weekend festival.

Mint Hill Events said it will monitor safe reopenings over the summer as it prepares to host events in the fall. The next Family Fun Night features a concert by Thirsty Horses on Sept. 12 at Mint Hill Veterans Park.