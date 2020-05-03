Police: Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle

MATTHEWS – Police, fire and medical personnel responded to the area of U.S. 74 westbound just before the I-485 exit at 8:55 p.m. May 2 regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to the Matthews Police Department.

First-responders found a man with severe injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity. They continue to investigate the incident though no charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle.