Readers react to Matthews Alive cancellation

News of Matthews Alive being canceled this year due to COVID-19 was met with many sad face emojis. Here's a sampling of how our Facebook followers reacted on Facebook.

“This will have large repercussions on local organizations (schools, non-profits) and small businesses. There are ways to space things out, discourage high risk people and support non-profits/ small businesses. We need to quit with either/or and find ways to accomplish both. This is terrible.” – Mark Spaulding

“Schools may have to cancel sports, drama, arts and band programs for years to come if we continue to keep everything shut down.” – Elaine Archbold Elaine

“This one hurt bad. It’s the only festival our family goes too.” – Ulunda Baker

“Completely understand. Staying safe comes first.” – Julieanne Riley

“So sad but thank you for being proactive.” – Robin Murzynski Mann

“I understand but so sad. We go every year. Will miss it.” – Sara Lewis Jackson