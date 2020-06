MINT HILL – Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care has postponed its charity golf tournament a second time to April 22, 2021, at the Olde Sycamore Golf Club.

The ninth annual tournament was originally set for April 2 but was moved to Aug. 12 due to COVID-19.

Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care, located at 13001 Idlewild Road, serves older adults and disabled veterans. The center announced this week it will be open for business again on July 6.

Call 704-576-4754 for details.