MATTHEWS – Arrests have been made in connection to a shooting death June 7 at the Holiday Inn Express.

Police arrested Audrey Marie Medina, 22, of Jacksonville, and Daniel Tyler Parker, 24, of Charlotte, on charges of first-degree murder.

The victim, David Funches, 33, of Charlotte, and the two suspects became involved in an altercation that resulted in the victim being shot multiple times by the suspects,” according to the Matthews Police Department. Funches died at the hospital.