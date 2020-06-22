Bella Tunno becomes Certified B Corporation amid hunger-relief fight

MATTHEWS – Bella Tunno has been named a Certified B Corporation, which are companies that use business as a force for good.

It is the first Certified B Corporation in the baby feeding accessories sector and one of 50 firms in North Carolina to earn the distinction. Brands must meet high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. More than 3,000 companies across 150 industries and 71 countries comprise the B Corps community.

“For over 15 years, we have never sold a product without donating to a charitable organization. Our business model has always been tied to social good,” founder Michelle Tunno Buelow said. “We create great products with an even greater purpose of ending child hunger. The B Corp certification lends credibility to our mission and assures our customers that we are committed to making the best products while simultaneously doing our best to change the world.”

Bella Tunno works to eradicate child hunger. It donates one meal to one child for every product sold. More than 4.2 million meals have been donated so far. The company pays full premiums on health, vision and dental insurance, offering matching 401K, paid parental leave and limitless vacation days.