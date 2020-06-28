Charlotte-Mecklenburg Continuum of Care accepting funding applications

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Continuum of Care is charged by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to submit a community-wide application for Emergency Solution Grant funds.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg CoC is eligible to apply for $1,699,277. Agencies can now submit project applications for this funding, which was made available through the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualified agencies must serve residents of Mecklenburg County, use a Housing First Approach, be prepared to use or currently use the Homeless Management Information System to record client data, or participate in the CoC’s Coordinated Entry system.

Eligible projects include street outreach, emergency shelter, rapid re-housing assistance, homelessness prevention and homeless management information system.

Projects must be ready to proceed in July 2020.

ESG funded projects are designed to:

• Engage homeless individuals and families living on the street;

• Help operate emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families;

• Provide essential services to shelter residents;

• Rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families; and

• Prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless

Visit https://MeckNC.gov/news/Pages/Charlotte-Mecklenburg-Continuum-of-Care-Request-for-Applications.aspx for details on how to apply, the instructional session and Q&A, and other materials.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. July 10.

Contact Erin Nixon or Branden Lewis, at CharMeckCoC@MeckNC.gov or by phone at 980-314-8923 with questions.

