Cinemark has closed Matthews movie theater

MATTHEWS – Cinemark recently announced plans to reopen the remainder of its theaters next month with increased cleaning protocols, but the Cinemark Movies 10 at 9508 Northeast Court has permanently closed.

A representative with the company confirmed to Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly that the theater will not reopen “as it is nearing the conclusion of its lease term.”

“This closure is normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review of our theater fleet,” according to the representative.

Cinemark has another location at 9630 Monroe Road in Charlotte. The company plans to reopen theaters between July 3 and 17. It is unclear when North Carolina will lift restrictions on movie theaters.

The theater chain is taking several steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:

• Staff will wear face masks and gloves as well as complete a wellnesss check-in prior to every shift.

• A chief clean and safety monitor will ensure cleanliness and physical distancing are maintained.

• Concession stands, door handles, ticket kiosks, restrooms and other high-touch areas will be sanitized every 30 minutes.

• Auditoriums will be disinfected every morning. Handrails and seats will be sanitized between movies.

• Theaters have streamlined ticket verification processes to no longer require handing a printed ticket to an usher.

• The concession stand will no longer accept cash, though cash can be accepted as a designated area.