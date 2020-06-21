Construction starts June 22 at downtown intersection

MATTHEWS – The intersection of North Trade Street and Matthews Station Street will undergo construction to improve pedestrian safety.

The project, which has been in development since 2017, will raise the intersection, extend the curb and create high-visibility crosswalks. Lighting improvements have been installed recently at the intersection.

Boggs Construction will work on the intersection from June 22 to Aug. 14 (weather depending). There will be temporary vehicle lane reductions in the 200 block of North Trade Street. Walking traffic will also be rerouted during construction.

Survey results from the town’s Downtown Mobility Study in 2019 showed citizens reported the intersection was in need of pedestrian safety improvements.

