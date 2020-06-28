Deadline to file gross receipt taxes amended to July 20

CHARLOTTE – Due to COVID-19, the Office of the Tax Collector amended the deadline to file and pay the following County Gross Receipts Taxes normally due in March, April, May, June and July to July 20.

These include room occupancy tax, prepared food & beverage tax, short-term rental of motor vehicles tax and u-drive-it tax, short-term lease or rental of heavy equipment tax (returns due April 30 and July 31 are both due July 31).

Taxpayers are encouraged to file and pay taxes online at www.MeckNC.gov/paytax. Mecklenburg County is absorbing all payment transaction convenience fees during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Become a CMG Insider! Subscribe to our daily email newsletter to stay on top of everything we are publishing in print and online. Click here to be added to the distribution list.