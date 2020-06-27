Diorio says 2 million masks to be distributed across county

CHARLOTTE – County Manager Dena Diorio announced June 26 that more than 2 million free masks will be distributed across the county through the networks of Charmeck Responds and the Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters.

One million were donated to the county earlier this week from the federal government, with another million gathered by Atrium Health and multiple businesses members of the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council.

Diorio said getting coverings to those who need them is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“Awareness that face coverings are effective is one thing, availability is the other,” Diorio said. “Our goal is to provide these to everyone we can, starting with the populations we already know are vulnerable – the elderly, the Hispanic population and African Americans.”

Eugene Woods, CEO of Atrium Health, announced June 24 that leaders from the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council committed to donating 1 million masks to those most in need across the Charlotte region.

“With the recent news of this number doubling to over 2 million, I couldn’t be more proud of the public-private partnership in Charlotte, showcasing how business leaders, health professionals and government officials can work in concert to help spur our economy,” Woods said.

Diorio said county commissioners appropriated $1 million from the county’s federal CARES funds to buy additional face coverings.

“We want to eliminate the lack of availability as a reason not to wear one of the key items we know will keep people safe,” Diorio said.

A distribution plan is being developed and will be available soon.