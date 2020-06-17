Habitat accepting applications for home repairs

MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications from Matthews and Mint Hill residents for its Critical Home Repair Program.

The program aims to provide free assistance to qualified low-income residents whose homes have repair needs that are affecting the health or safety of their family. Examples include unsafe roof or flooring, electrical hazards, plumbing hazards, insect extermination or accessibility modifications.

Residents must meet income guidelines, own the home and be current on all taxes and payments.

Download an application at www.gmhfh.org/criticalhomerepair or pick one up Tuesday to Saturday at the Greater Matthews Habitat ReStore, 2447 E. John St.

Contact Jeffrey Elam, homeowner services coordinator, with questions about the program at Jeffrey@habitatmatthews.org or by calling 704-847-4266, ext. 108.