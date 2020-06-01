Harmany launches ALTAGOOD social network

MATTHEWS – Harmany, an emergency and evacuation home share application, announced the launch of ALTAGOOD, billed as a social network for the social good.

Co-founders Brian Hilinski and Adam Huminsky said they were inspired to create ALTAGOOD when they realized there was more they could do to connect community while creating a welcoming social media network free of ads and algorithms.

ALTAGOOD’s community guidelines have a zero-tolerance policy for negative member activity including anti-bullying, anti-discrimination and regulation of political content to specific community areas.

It aims to bring people together in a centralized location for social sharing among community members during times of need. It offers public forums where people can connect to share basic needed items, such as food, clothing and shelter.

ALTAGOOD offers free access or an unlimited premium membership subscription and has established ALTAFUND, a social cause in which ALTAGOOD pledges to donate 10% of profits to 10 charities annually.

NPR named Harmany one of “17 Apps To Help You Get Through The Hurricane” while the firrm was selected as a semi-finalist for the Consumer Technology Association’s 2018 Startup of the Year award.