Matthews issues proclamation honoring retiring Novant Health executive

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners recognized Roland Bibeau, who is retiring as president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, during its June 22 board meeting.

The resolution reads as follows:

Whereas, Roland R. Bibeau has served the greater Matthews community as president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center since 2008; and

Whereas, as an Air Force medic, Roland served his country by caring for wounded service members; and

Whereas, Roland received a nursing degree and continued his service, caring for the medical needs of his patients; and

Whereas, Roland’s career has taken him to various medical establishments, culminating in his position as president and COO of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center; and

Whereas Roland has been a visionary in the community, with a commitment to collaborative work with the Town of Matthews and innumerable service organizations throughout the area; and

Whereas, Roland’s actions have improved the lives of countless people in Matthews and the greater community; and

Whereas, Roland truly cares about the community and is greatly respected by all who know him; and

Whereas, the Town of Matthews wishes to pay tribute to Roland R. Bibeau and extend congratulations and sincere best wishes for a joyful retirement; and

Proclaimed, that as an expression of gratitude for Roland R. Bibeau’s contributions to the community, he is awarded a key to the Town of Matthews; and

Proclaimed, we the mayor and board of commissioners of the Town of Matthews, take pride and pleasure in joining the many family, friends, and members of the community at large in congratulating him as he retires from a lifetime of service to others.

In witness whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of the Town of Matthews to be affixed this 22nd day of June, 2020.

Mayor John F. Higdon