Matthews observes National Pollinator Week

MATTHEWS – Mayor John Higdon proclaimed the week of June 22 to 28, 2020, as National Pollinator Week in Matthews.

Town commissioners approved a resolution in favor of the week on June 22. The resolution credits species, such as bees, for producing much of the food supply.

“Pollinator species provide significant environmental benefits that are necessary for maintaining healthy, diverse urban and suburban ecosystems,” Higdon read from the resolution. “Pollination plays a vital role for the trees and plants of our community, enhancing our quality of life, and creating recreational and economic development opportunities.”

The resolution mentions how Matthews manages parks, greenways and wildlife habitats as well as offers recommendations to developers and residents that promote conservation.

Gretchen Reid, chairwoman of Matthews Bee City USA, thanked the town for its passion and actions toward limited pesticide use and the opportunity to continue educating the population about pollinators and beekeeping.

The Matthews Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resource Department has a pollinator garden and public art at Country Place Park at 557 S. Trade St. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/matthewsbeecity/.