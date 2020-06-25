Matthews police joining Neighbors App by Ring

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is joining the Neighbors App by Ring, allowing for a faster, more efficient way of communicating suspicious activity and safety concerns.

Police say this doesn’t take the place of 911 or its direct communication center phone number of 704-847-5555 to report a crime or emergency situation.

The police department will not ask for direct access or information regarding your account. Officials say this is a voluntary program designed to maintain community safety through cooperative information sharing.

Visit https://support.ring.com/hc/en-us/articles/360031595491-How-Law-Enforcement-Uses-the-Neighbors-App for details.