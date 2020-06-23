Matthews scraps idea for welcome sign within roundabout

MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has abandoned plans to put a welcome sign within the roundabout at Matthews-Mint Hill Road due to budget uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally, Matthews agreed to split costs with Mint Hill for a sign at the roundabout until both towns learned the N.C. Department of Transportation was going to scrap the roundabout as early as 2024 due to road widening.

Matthews considered building a sign there that could be moved to another location, but commissioners ultimately decided June 22 to move forward with just sharing some landscaping costs with Mint Hill at the roundabout.

The town may also consider putting a sign south of the roundabout at a later time, which wouldn’t require any consensus from Mint Hill.

Matthews Town Manager Hazen Blodgett described the issue as “a continuing sage.”