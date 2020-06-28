Mecklenburg County announces closings for Independence Day

CHARLOTTE – County offices and services will be closed Friday, July 3, for the Independence Day holiday.

This includes all units of the Department of Social Services, the Tax Office, the Elections Office, the Register of Deeds Office, and the Land Use and Environmental Services Agency offices.

The Department of Social Services hotlines operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to receive reports of suspected abuse or neglect. Call 704-336-2273 To report abuse of seniors or the disabled. Call 980-314-3577 to report abuse, neglect or human trafficking of children.

The Health Department will be closed July 3.

The Main Library and all library branches will be closed July 3.

All County Solid Waste facilities and full-service centers will be closed July 3 and 4. City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will provide collection services July 3.

Parks, Nature Preserves and Greenways will remain open.

The Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center will be open July 3. Summer programs will be operating at Mallard Creek, Bette Rae Thomas, Albemarle Road, Methodist Home and Southview Recreation Centers.

All other recreation centers, senior centers, nature centers, indoor rental facilities and aquatic facilities remain closed due to COVID-19.

CharMeck 311 will close July 3 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Services will return to COVID-19 operating hours July 6. Outside regular business hours, CharMeck 311 callers can report water, sewer, storm water and animal issues via an automated service that dispatches assistance. Residents can also submit service requests online 24 hours a day or access dozens of city services by downloading the CLT+ mobile app. Call 911 for any emergencies.