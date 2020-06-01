Novant Health has new hours for COVID-19 respiratory, screening centers

WINSTON-SALEM – Hours of operation for all Novant Health respiratory and screening assessment centers in North Carolina will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning June 3.

Respiratory assessment centers test and treat patients, by referral, who are experiencing moderate to severe respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus. A patient can obtain a referral from a provider through a virtual or telephonic visit.

Screening centers, which include mobile locations, evaluate patients with symptoms and test patients, as clinically necessary. They also provide education on how patients can stay safe and healthy.

While appointments are not required, anyone experiencing symptoms should first contact their primary care provider to get advice on whether they should be further evaluated. Patients seeking advice who do not have an established care provider are encouraged to use the online coronavirus assessment tool at www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus or call the help line at 1-877-966-8268.

Novant Health has respiratory and screening assessment centers in east Charlotte (5501 Executive Center Drive) and Matthews (3330 Siskey Pkwy.).

Visit www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus for details.