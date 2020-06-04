Police arrest three in Academy Sports theft case

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department said it found $2,680.96 worth of Academy Sports merchandise inside the car of larceny suspects that took officers on a foot chase through the woods.

Officers responded to a larceny in progress at the Academy Sports store at Matthews Township Parkway at 6:24 p.m. June 2. They located the suspects’ vehicle traveling northbound on N.C. 51 and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The vehicle drove off the right shoulder of the roadway, prompting a man and two women to run into the woods, officials said. Police arrested all three suspects after a brief foot pursuit.

They arrested Julius Leverne Rogers, 27, of Fairmont, and Shekia Bianca McNeill, 28, of Fayetteville, on felony larceny charges. They arrested Shewanna Lee Lewis, 29, of Lumberton, on aid and abet larceny and resist, obstruct and/or delay.