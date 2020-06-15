Red Cross tests blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

The American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to coronavirus.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. Test results will be available within 7 to 10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at www.RedCrossBlood.org.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness. The charity said there’s an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

The American Red Cross is also giving a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email to those who donate in June.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767).