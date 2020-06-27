Restaurant Scores for June 19-25

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 19 to 25:

Lowest Scores

• Sunrise Restaurant, 8923 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 88.5

Violations include: Employees touched or moved masks then prepared food; rice and sausage patties were not held hot enough; raw shrimp, shell eggs, shredded cheese, hash browns and raw flounder were not held cold enough; date marking was inconsistent; and shell eggs were on prep counter with no time stamp.

• Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews – 90.5

Violations include: Slicers were soiled in rear kitchen and plates were soiled at sushi bar; time control foods weren’t held cold enough; sashimi fish at sushi bar wasn’t date marked; sushi rice didn’t have written procedures regarding time as a public health control; and menus didn’t have disclosure of undercooked proteins.

Matthews

• Black Chicken Wine Cellar, 131 Mathews Station St. – 98.5

• Bonefish Grill, 10056 E. Independence Blvd. – 97

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy – 98.5

• Dorians Deli & Grill, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97

• Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99

• Food Lion (market), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99

• Golden Corral, 11025 E. Independence Blvd. – 96

• Li’s Noodles Asian Kitchen, 10915 Monroe Road – 99

• McAlisters Deli, 2217 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95

• McDonalds, 11620 Waverly Center Drive – 98.5

• Panera Bread, 1904 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 93.5

• Seaboard Taproom And Wine Bar, 213 N. Trade St. – 98.5

• Tasty Crab House Matthews, 1826 Windsor Square Drive – 98

• The Exchange Pizza Depot, 213 N. Trade St. – 98.5

• The Portrait Gallery Restaurant, 118 E. Charles St – 95

Mint Hill

• Bojangles, 11420 Beaver Farms Road – 97.5

• Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 97.5

• Pour 64, 4410 Mint Hill Village Lane – 100

Charlotte (28227)

• Aggies Restaurant, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 93.5

• Angela’s Pizza & Restaurant, 9705 Mintworth Ave. – 96

• Food Lion (deli), 8100 Idlewild Road – 98

• Honey Buns, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 99

• Hop Feng II, 9229 Lawyers Road – 91

• Kos Pool And Bar, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95.5

• Los Reyes II, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 98

• New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road – 97.5

• Perry’s Deli, 6727 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 97

• Pho Huong Que Restaurant, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 97

Charlotte (28270)

• Chin Chin, 9856 Monroe Road – 94.5

• City BBQ, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 96

• Zaxby’s, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 97.5