MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 77-year-old George Harrison Kallam.

Police say Kallam suffers from a cognitive impairment and was last seen at 5:15 p.m. June 7 walking westbound on Monroe Road from the QT gas station.

He was wearing a brown shirt, khaki pants, Carolina Panthers ball cap and tennis shoes.

Call 911 if you have seen him.