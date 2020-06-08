Social Services allows applicants to upload documents

CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services is developing ways for customers to apply for benefits remotely.

In addition to being able to apply for Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Services online, DSS customers can now upload their supporting documents and recertifications online.

The department launched a web app, DSSdocs.MeckNC.gov, that allows customers to attach applications, recertifications and other documents. The app allows customers to upload their applications on their mobile or desktop devices.

Customers can still apply for Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Services online with DHHS E-pass. DSS applications can still be completed by phone at 704-336-3000. Applications are also available for pickup only at the Kuralt Centre (301 Billingsley Road) and Community Resource Center (3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1000)

Each day hundreds of customers travel to DSS to drop off documents. This requires two bus trips to reach a county facility for most DSS customers. The new app will eliminate wait times and the need for customers to come to a physical location.