Suspects fail to leave parking lot with stolen lawn mower

MATTHEWS – A patrol officer with the Matthews Police Department saw a green pickup truck leaving the Matthews Festival Shopping Center at 1:45 a.m. June 4 with a-new riding lawn mower in the truck bed.

The same truck had been seen earlier, without a mower, in the Home Depot parking lot in the same shopping center. The officer initiated a traffic stop and confirmed the mower was stolen from Home Depot.

Charlotte residents Randy Baker, 38, Harold Bryan Mack, 53, and Antwyon Maurice Sherman, 50, were arrested on charges of felony larceny and possession of stolen good/property. Sherman had an extra charge of resisting a public officer.