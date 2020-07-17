2020 Best of the Weekly: Animals & Pets

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Animals & Pets as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:

Best Boarding Services: Camp Bow Wow

Camp Bow Wow reduces separation anxiety by offering dogs a fun place to stay and play. Webcams give pooch parents the option to watch how much fun their fur babies are having. The company also offers day camp options, where dogs can get in some extra exercise and socialization.

8635 Crown Crescent Court, Charlotte

www.campbowwow.com/matthews

704-708-9663

Best Dog Trainer: Queen City K9 Services

Ted Vande Woude can turn rambunctious and unruly dogs into respectful and obedient members of your family. He can work with any breed on common problems, but he also specializes in training Belgian Malinois, Dutch Shepherds and German Shepherds for police or military work.

1903 N.C. 218 W., Indian Trail

www.qck9.com

704-907-8993

Best Groomer: Matthews Animal Clinic

Matthews Animal Clinic has been keeping pets happy and healthy for more than 50 years. Grooming, boarding and wellness are some of the many services offered at the hospital. Groomers Nikki Guinn-Robinson, Sharon Hughes and Becky Holbach have many years of experience helping pets look great.

10600 Monroe Road, Matthews

www.matthewsanimalclinic.com

704-847-9856

Best Pet Store: Backyard Birds

Backyard Birds has carved quite a niche in a town that loves its trees. The store, established in 1996, carries high-quality wild bird seed, as well as bird feeders, houses and nesting boxes. You can also find great gift ideas for your favorite bird-watching enthusiast.

1819 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews

www.thebirdfoodstore.com

704-841-9453

Best Veterinarian: Miller Animal Hospital

Dr. Jack Miller opened Miller Animal Hospital 17 years ago. He can help your pets if they have aches, pains or fleas. The animal hospital offers spaying, neutering as well as soft tissue and bone surgery. Aside from medical procedures, the hospital can help with preventative care and dentistry.

10638 Monroe Road, Matthews

www.milleranimalhospitalnc.com

704-847-0224