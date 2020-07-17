2020 Best of the Weekly: Automotive

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Automotive as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:

Best Auto Dealer: Scott Clark Toyota

Best Auto Repair: EHS (Evans Import Service)

Best Car Wash: Splash Bros Mobile Detailing



Best Auto Dealer: Scott Clark Toyota

Scott Clark Toyota has been getting people out on the road for more than 30 years. You can find new and used models on its large lot, including the 4Runner, Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Prius, Rav4, Sequoia and Sienna. You can also pick up parts or get your Toyota serviced at the dealership.

13052 Marie Garris Drive, Matthews

www.scottclarkstoyota.com

855-314-6444

Best Auto Repair: EHS (Evans Import Service)

Evans Import Service, or EHS, specializes in the maintenance and repair of Honda and select Acura models. Evan and Whitney Evans own and operate the Mint Hill repair shop, which has been serving the community since 1995. Evan focuses on the vehicles while Whitney works with the customers.

7726 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Charlotte

www.evansimportservice.com

704-545-7938

Best Car Wash: Splash Bros Mobile Detailing

Splash Bros Mobile Detailing can restore that fresh from the factory look, allowing you to make a great first impression. The company has detailing plans for sedans, small SUVs, big SUVs, trucks and vans. You can buy an exterior wash or spring for the seat and carpet shampoo.

Serving Matthews and the surrounding area

www.facebook.com/splashbros.mobile/

980-328-1818



Click here to see the other categories.