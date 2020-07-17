2020 Best of the Weekly: Beauty

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Beauty as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:

Best Day Spa: Massage Envy – Matthews-Mint Hill

You may assume you need to get away, but maybe you just need a relaxing massage to clear your head and relax your body. Massage Envy has grown to 1,150 franchises since 2002. The Matthews-Mint Hill location offers massage, stretch and skin-care solutions to help you feel great.

2233 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews

www.massageenvy.com

704-846-3689

Best Hair Salon: Monte Bella Salon

Monte Bella Salon successfully defended its Best Hair Salon crown by delivering on cuts, coloring and extensions that keep clients coming back even during tense times like the pandemic. The salon can also assist with Brazilian and Keratin treatments, makeup and facial waxing.

10610 Independence Pointe Pkwy,. Matthews

www.montebellasalon.com

704-844-0500

Best Hair Stylist: Mary Moore/Monte Bella Salon

This is the second year in a row a stylist from Monte Bella Salon has won this award, but Mary Moore is no ordinary stylist. She owns the salon. Moore has trained with the likes of Paul Mitchell and Greg Hauptner, but she also maintains her finger on the pulse of what’s trending in hair.

10610 Independence Pointe Pkwy,. Matthews

www.montebellasalon.com

704-844-0500

Best Nail Salon: Nail 3

Nail 3 offers a variety of services for your hands and feet. Customers can select a regular manicure or go extra with a deluxe, gel, ombre and NuSkin manicures, as well as acrylic or solar sets. Deluxe Pedicures are divine with a package that includes a mineral bath for your feet, exfoliation, pedi cream mask, hot towels and a lengthy massage.

130 Matthews Station St., Matthews

www.nail3spa.com

704-708-6921

Brest Tattoo Shop: Divine Arts Tattoo Company

Jordan Matchin launched Divine Arts Tattoo Company in 2012. He has a roster of experienced and creative artists that can bring your ideas for permanent ink to life. The shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages show some of the most striking, high-concept images on arms, backs and other body parts.

10915 Monroe Road, Matthews

www.divineartstattoo.com

980-339-8242

