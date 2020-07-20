2020 Best of the Weekly: Drinking Establishments

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Drinking Establishments as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:

Best Bar: Carolina Beer Temple

Best Brewery: Seaboard Brewing, Taproom & Wine Bar

Best Coffee Shop: Brakeman’s Coffee

Best Happy Hour: Seaboard Brewing, Taproom & Wine Bar

Best Sports Bar: Kristopher’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

Best Wine Bar: The Portrait Gallery

Best Bar: Carolina Beer Temple

Housed in a former post office where people used to get their mail, Carolina Beer Temple is now the place residents get their ale. Owner Rob Jacik launched the craft beer bar and retail concept eight years ago and has been instrumental in making downtown Matthews into a destination.

195 N. Trade St., Matthews

www.carolinabeertemple.com

704-246-8196

Best Brewery: Seaboard Brewing, Taproom & Wine Bar

Seaboard Brewing checks a lot of boxes for a great brewery – great beer, a taproom with options, live music, fun events, outside seating and a concept that connects with the community. Some of its recent brews include Silver Meteor, Sunland Orchard and Tidewater Red Ale.

213 N. Trade St., Matthews

www.seaboardbrewing.com

704-246-8323

Best Coffee Shop: Brakeman’s Coffee

When you’re in downtown Matthews, hit the brakes and stop in for a drip coffee, espresso, cappuccino, latte or cold brew. Signature drinks include Lavender, Chai and Matcha lattes. There are also seasonal drinks.

225 N. Trade St., Matthews

www.brakemanscoffee.com

704-841-7867

Best Happy Hour: Seaboard Brewing, Taproom & Wine Bar

Whether you spend most of your day plugging away in a sterile office, laboring outside or standing in front of a fryer, you can find a spot to relax at Seaboard Brewing, Taproom & Wine Bar. Enjoy a cold beer or chilled glass of wine at the bar, a high table, on the patio or in the courtyard.

213 N. Trade St., Matthews

www.seaboardbrewing.com

704-246-8323

Best Sports Bar: Kristopher’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

Watch a game on one of the dozens of wide-screen televisions while eating burgers, wings and pizza and drinking local craft beer. Kristopher’s won Best Sports Bar last year, too. It also provides food and drinks specials daily, as well as activities like karaoke, trivia and bike night.

250 N. Trade St., Matthews

www.kristopherssportsbar.com

704-845-6200

Best Wine Bar: The Portrait Gallery

Alistair Williams, managing partner for The Portrait Gallery, told Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly in December people perceive The Portrait Gallery as a restaurant. “We want to be a community bar that does great food,” he said. The bar offers discounted wine promotions and pairings.

118 E. Charles St., Matthews

www.pgmatthews.com

704-369-9982

Click here to see more categories