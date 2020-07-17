2020 Best of the Weekly: Education

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Education as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:

Best Day Care: Carmel Baptist WEE School

Best Private School: Carmel Christian School

Best Tutoring Center: Carmel Christian School Pathways

Best Day Care: Carmel Baptist WEE School

The success of Carmel Baptist Church’s Weekday Early Education program has not only prepared generations of children for school, but it has also led to the creation of Carmel Christian School. WEE School builds character through stories, songs, activities and prayer.

1145 Pineville-Matthews Road, Matthews

www.carmelbaptist.org/wee-school/

704-849-9723, option 1

Best Private School: Carmel Christian School

Carmel Christian School’s mission is “to provide an excellent education, built on biblical truth, which equips students to reflect Christ to the world.” The school has been doing that for more than 25 years. Carmel Christian offers the best in academics, arts and athletics, making it a perennial winner of this category.

1145 Pineville-Matthews Road, Matthews

www.carmelchristian.org

704-849-9723

Best Tutoring Center: Carmel Christian School Pathways

The Pathways program at Carmel Christian School has won this award for the second straight year. Students at the private school can get tutoring from the program, but it is especially helpful for children with learning differences and international scholars.

1145 Pineville-Matthews Road, Matthews

www.carmelchristian.org/academics/pathways/

704-849-9723

Click here to see other categories