2020 Best of the Weekly: Food & Dining

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Food & Dining as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:

Best Asian Food: Ming Fu

Best Bakery: Daphne’s Bakery

Best Barbecue: Moe’s Original BBQ

Best Breakfast: Stacks Kitchen

Best Burger Joint: Mooyah Burgers

Best Caterer: Southern Gourmet

Best Cupcake: Daphne’s Bakery

Best Date Night: The Portrait Gallery

Best Food Truck: Strudelteig

Best Ice Cream: Artisen Gelato

Best Italian Food: Mario’s Italian Restaurant

Best Lunch Spot: Big Guy’s Pizza

Best Mexican Food: El Valle Mexican Restaurant

Best Pizzeria: Big Guy’s Pizza

Best Sandwich Shop: The Loyalist Market

Best Seafood: Deep Sea Seafood Market

Best Service: The Portrait Gallery

Best Steakhouse: Texas Roadhouse

Best Sushi: New Zealand Cafe

Best Wings: Big Guy’s Pizza

The success of the Ming Fu in Waxhaw prompted Tom and Helen Poon to open a second location eight years ago in Matthews. The community has been receptive to the concept, voting the restaurant to Best Asian Food for the past five years. Customers can find their favorite Chinese and Japanese dishes, as well as sushi, on the menu.

115 W, John St., Matthews

www.mingfu.squarespace.com

704-844-6181

Daphne’s Bakery has been celebrating special occasions and satisfying the community’s collective sweet tooth since 2008. The menu includes cakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, muffins and pies. The bakery buys local and donates leftover product and waste to local food pantries and farms.

7609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill

www.daphnesbakery.com

704-573-5100

Credit Moe’s Original Bar B Que for that mouth-watering barbecue smell in downtown Matthews. Customers can order sandwich meals and platters with pulled pork, as well as smoked chicken and turkey. You can also order beef brisket, rack o’ ribs and smoked wings with one of 14 craft beers on tap.

111 Matthews Station St., Matthews

www.moesbbqcharlotte.com

704-814-6637

Whether you wake up early in the morning or in the afternoon, you can something that’ll hit the spot at Stacks Kitchen. The menu is stuffed with bendicts, breakfast sandwiches, French toast, omelets, pancakes, skillets and waffles. The Matthews location celebrated its seventh anniversary in May.

11100 Monroe Road, Matthews

www.stackskitchen.com

704-841-2025

The burgers on Mooyah’s menu are enough to make one’s mouth water, but the restaurant goes above and beyond by letting customers build their own masterpiece from more than two dozen toppings and several sauces. Lifestyle options like vegan, keto and paleo ensure you don’t have to feel guilty about gobbling.

2233 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews

www.mooyah.com

704-814-0223

Randy & Crystal Provance launched The Southern Gourmet 14 years ago. They pull from their years of experience in the hospital and food industries to create food just as memorable as the occasions they are helping celebrate. They have menus to match many occasions.

9101 Monroe Road, Charlotte

www.thesoutherngourmet.net

704-849-7646

Daphne’s Bakery has a variety of cupcakes on its menu, including Coconut Pecan, Cookies ‘n Cream, Pink Lemonade and Snickerdoodle. Try the Carrot Cake, Double Strawberry and Wedding Cake for its signature buttercream. The bakery cooks up custom cupcakes, too.

7609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill

www.daphnesbakery.com

704-573-5100

The Portrait Gallery shines when it comes to conversation starters. There’s the unique menu, the craft cocktails, the art theme throughout the food-led bar, the ambiance created by the architecture and the outdoor patio. The Portrait Gallery spices things up by holding events like pairings and tastings.

118 E. Charles St., Matthews

www.pgmatthews.com

704-369-9982

This European-style bakery on wheels can often be found Saturdays at the Matthews Community Farmers Market. You can also find them complementing drinks at Charlotte-area breweries, such as NoDa Brewing, Benford Brewing, Sweet Union Brewing and The DreamChaser’s Brewery. The food is inspired by Austrian and Bavarian culture.

Charlotte

www.strudelteig.com

980-349-6990

Artisen Gelato is where you can pick up fresh handmade Gelato. Blueberry Cheesecake, Chocolate Orange, Dulce de Leche and Green Apples with Salted Caramel, and Rum and Pears are some of the unique flavors that might get you in the door. The mini cakes are good, too.

301 W. John St., Matthews

www.artisengelato.com

980-339-7405

John and Martha Fisichello opened Mario’s Italian Restaurant five years ago. Mario’s serves as a family-style restaurant, while the adjacent John’s Place is more of an adult tavern environment. Both share a menu with delicious Italian classics and steak offerings.

2945Matthews-Weddington Road, Matthews

www.eatmariospizza.com

704-847-4884

Big Guy’s Pizza has been feeding families in the Mint Hill area since 2005. They are known for creating some giant pizzas (up to 28 inches), but you can grab something light for lunch. A big attraction for the lunch crowd is pizza by the slice.

6914 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, ​Mint Hill

www.bigguyspizza.net

704-545-1770

El Valle has been serving up authentic Mexican dishes for more than 20 years in Matthews. The restaurant’s success led to its expansion into Mint Hill a few years ago. Popular dishes include Arroz Con Pollo, Bronco Burrito and Ceviche de Cameron.

305 W. John St., Matthews or 9229 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill

www.elvallematthews.com

704-845-1417

There’s a reason Big Guy’s Pizza has won this category for the past five years. Known as “The Home of the Big Slice,” they have options for people with an affinity for red, white or just plain filling pizzas. The Grandma pays homage to Italian culture with a rectangle flatbread crust with tomatoes, basil garlic and cheese.

6914 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill

www.bigguyspizza.net

704-545-1770

If you think cheese is the best part of the sandwich, then The Loyalist Market is a must-shop. It offers a monthly cheese club, for Gouda sake. The cheese and charcuterie shop constructs tasty sandwiches using local products. It’s a great place to pick up organic, non-GMO and responsibly raised food.

435 N. Trade St., Matthews

www.theloyalistmarket.com

​704-814-9866

Customers have the option of picking up the fresh catch of the day from the market or ordering something off the lunch menu. Recent dishes have included Alligator Sausage Po-Boy, Sear Tuna & Applewood Smoked Bacon Sandwich, and Mahi Reuben.

10020 Monroe Road, Charlotte

www.deepseamarket.com

704-849-0029

Alistair Williams, who is managing partner for the bar-restaurant, is a professor at Johnson & Wales University with a career that has taken him all over the world. Williams has a staff that is knowledgeable about the drinks and menu.

118 E. Charles St., Matthews

www.pgmatthews.com

704-369-9982

It’s not a tough nut to crack why Texas Roadhouse is the best. They serve the cuts you love like filet, New York Strip, ribeye, sirloin and T-bone. The menu includes tasty dishes like Filet Medallions, Steak Kabob and Road Kill, which is a chop steak smothered with opinions, mushrooms and cheese.

10400 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews

www.texasroadhouse.com

704-814-0285

New Zealand Cafe has won Best Sushi for the past five years. But the restaurant’s success extends beyond the Matthews area. No list of the best sushi places in the Charlotte region would be complete without New Zealand Cafe. The sushi looks and tastes incredible.

1717 N. Sardis Road, Charlotte

www.nzcafe.com

704-708-9888

Chicken wings are great complements to pizza, but the wings here can stand out on their own. You can order the crispy, double-baked wings in various flavors, including Buffalo, Cajun, Hot Onion, Parmesan, Ranch, Salt and Pepper, Sweet Devil and Teriyaki.

6914 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill

www.bigguyspizza.net

704-545-1770