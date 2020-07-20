2020 Best of the Weekly: Health

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Health as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:

Best Assisted Living: Carrington Place

Best Chiropractor: Pro Active Chiropractic

Best COVID-19 Community Support: The Loyalist Market

Best Dentist: Matthews Family Dentistry

Best Dermatologist: Charlotte Dermatology

Best Eye Care Provider: Metrolina Eye Associates

Best General Practitioner: Dr. Jenny Chen

Best Hospital: Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Best Massage Therapy: Fire & Ice Therapeutic Massage

Best Pediatrician: Covenant Pediatrics

Best Urgent Care: Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care

Best Weightloss Facility: Carolinas Natural Health Center

Best Assisted Living: Carrington Place

Carrington Place emphasizes safety through the availability of care managers, security systems and a licensed nurse. It also boasts activities such as exercise, dancing, yoga, movies and educational programs.

600 Fullwood Lane, Matthews

www.carringtonplacenursingcenter.com

704-841-4920

Best Chiropractor: Pro Active Chiropractic

Dr. Michael Guerriero opened Pro Active Chiropractic 17 years ago. Together with Dr. Jeremiah Morgan, they work with clients to reduce pain, enhance performance and feel better about themselves. They do this through traditional methods, Active Release Techniques and Total Body Modification.

300 E. John St., Matthews

www.proactivematthews.com

704-849-8171

Best COVID-19 Community Support: The Loyalist Market

Not long after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Union County Public Schools announced plans to distribute free breakfast and lunches to students, The Loyalist Market announced they, too, would give lunches for youth. Owner Chris Sottile did not want any children slipping through the cracks.

435 N. Trade St., Matthews

www.theloyalistmarket.com

704-814-9866

Best Dentist: Matthews Family Dentistry

Matthews Family Dentistry takes advantage of technology like CEREC 3D, which is capable of creating crowns in a single visit, as well as imaging tools that enhance patient comfort. They are specialists in enhancing smiles through preventative, restorative and cosmetic care.

1340 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews

www.matthewsfamilydentistry.com

704-708-9185

Best Dermatologist: Charlotte Dermatology

On the surface, Charlotte Dermatology can improve the look of your skin through laser treatments, chemical peels and solutions for skin tags and spider veins, but it also offers treatment for skin cancer and various skin disorders. The practice has a history dating back to 1939.

1238 Mann Drive, Matthews

https://charlottedermatologypa.com/locations/

704-847-7969

Best Eye Care Provider: Metrolina Eye Associates

With six locations serving the region, including Matthews, Metrolina Eye Associates strives for “a clear vision of excellence.” The company not only offers solutions like Lasik, but it’s advancing the profession as seen last month by customizing an implanted lens on a patient after cataract surgery.

4101 Campus Ridge Road, Matthews

www.metrolinaeye.com

704-234-1930

Best General Practitioner: Dr. Jenny Chen

Dr. Jenny Chen, who specializes in family medicine, is based at Atrium Health Mint Hill Primary Care. Chen is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She graduated from George Washington University and did her residency at the University of Virginia.

11304 Hawthorne Drive, Mint Hill

www.atriumhealth.org/locations/mint-hill-primary-care

704-545-6400

Best Hospital: Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

The hospital, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019, is a vital part of the pulse of Matthews and the surrounding area. In recent years, it has expanded to serve the growing needs of the community, including an upgraded women’s center and cardiac catheterization lab.

1500 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews

www.novanthealth.org/matthews

704-384-6500

Best Massage Therapy: Fire & Ice Therapeutic Massage

Since opening Fire & Ice Therapeutic Massage in 2015, Ashley Dwyer has been focused on growing her business and personal skills. She is finishing up her first book, “Massage for Couples.” Her spa offers deep tissue, hot stone, neuromuscular, orthopedic, prenatal, Swedish and other forms of massage.

4732 Lebanon Road, Mint Hill

www.fireandicetherapeuticmassage.com

704-763-2059

Best Pediatrician: Covenant Pediatrics

Covenant Pediatrics celebrated a major milestone this year by moving into a larger space. The practice offers an array of services around issues like ADHD, allergies, asthma, nutrition and strep throat. Dr. Anthonia Emezie, who leads the practice, has worked more than 30 years in pediatrics.

101 E. Matthews St., Matthews

www.covenantkid.com

704-321-5700

Best Urgent Care: Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care

Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care has locations in Matthews (9600 E. Independence Blvd.) and Mint Hill (11300 Cresthill Drive). They focus on convenience with online check-ins and reminder texts to your phone.

Multiple locations.

www.novanthealth.org

Best Weightloss Facility: Carolinas Natural Health Center

Dr. Michael Smith and the staff at Carolinas Natural Health Center work with clients on their health and wellness, formulating plans to help people with their digestive health, autoimmune disease, diabetes and mental health. Smith was a finalist for Charlotte Media Group’s 2019 Small Business Person of the Year awards.

www.carolinasnaturalhealth.com/

1114 Sam Newell Road, Matthews

704-708-4404

Click here to see more categories