2020 Best of the Weekly: Home Improvement

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Home Improvement as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:

Best Flooring Store: M&M Hardwood Flooring

Best Garden Center: King’s Greenhouse

Best General Contractor: Creative Abundance Design/Build Contractor

Best Hardware Store: Renfrow Hardware

Best Heating & Cooling: McClintock Heating & Cooling

Best Interior Design: Stage It Charlotte

Best Landscaping Company: Horrigan Group

Best Pest Control: Tactical Pest and Termite Solutions

Best Plumber: Precision Plumbing

Best Flooring Store: M&M Hardwood Flooring

Changing up the flooring in a room can add a lot of character to the space. M&M Hardwood Flooring has been installing hardwood, carpet, tile and other materials since 2005. Even if you aren’t quite sure what you want to do with your space, they have people on hand that can help you decide.

136 E. Charles St., Matthews

www.mnmflooring.com

704-512-8556

Best Garden Center: King’s Greenhouse

King’s Greenhouse has firm roots in the community, having sprouted in 1971. The business initially focused on providing inventory for garden centers, but its scope has broadened to include a retail component. It’s a great place to get fertilizer, plants and other garden-related gifts.

3910 N. Rocky River Road, Monroe

www.kingsgreenhouse.com

704-289-5822

Best General Contractor: Creative Abundance Design/Build Contractor

Ryan DeRuby built the business in 2004. Creative Abundance specializes in remodeling homes, kitchens and bathrooms, as well as adding rooms, garages, porches and decks. The firm works to bring the client’s vision to life while maintaining affordability.

www.cre8abundance.com

Creative Abundance Design/Build Contractor

704-363-7804

Best Hardware Store: Renfrow Hardware

Customers can buy hard-to-find tools at Renfrow Hardware. The store also sharpens and repairs tools as well as cuts keys and screens windows. The store is also known for its raw honey, chick sales and greenhouse offerings.

188 N. Trade St., Matthews

www.renfrowhardware.com

704-847-4088

Best Heating & Cooling: McClintock Heating & Cooling

Continuous training is a hallmark of McClintock Heating & Cooling and its helped owners Rob and Kim McClintock build a successful business since 2002. They won Charlotte Media Group’s 2019 Small Business Person of the Year for their firm’s success and service to the community.

1253 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews

www.mcclintockhvac.com

704-321-5207

Best Interior Design: Stage It! Charlotte

Stage It! Charlotte is in the business of making people money. The company specializes in decorating homes to attract buyers. It also has interior designers that work to create the right vibe for your space.

608 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews

www.stageitcharlotte.com

704-847-3771

Best Landscaping Company: Horrigan Landscape Group

Horrigan Landscape Group offers a blend of residential and commercial landscaping services. On the residential side, Horrigan offers a weekly lawn maintenance service as well as the design and installation of a landscape plan. Cleaning and trash removal are also available.

10020 Monroe Road, Matthews

www.horrigangroup.com

704-724-8746

Best Pest Control: Tactical Pest and Termite Solutions

If you are worried about termites, mosquitoes, mice and other pests encroaching on your home or business, it’s time to get tactical. Gary Wojciechowicz and his team can determine a solution based on the construction of the home. Prior to this firm, Wojciechowicz owned a home construction company, giving him unique insight into kicking out unwanted pests.

7427 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill

www.tactical-pest.com/

704-954-8455

Best Plumber: Precision Plumbing

Precision Plumbing, which is nearly 40 years old, works with commercial and industrial clients on their plumbing needs. One of their projects is a 24-floor building across from Bank of American Stadium. The company has supported area nonprofits like Common Heart, Wounded Warriors and Baptist Men Disaster Relief.

474 W. Matthews St., Matthews

www.precisionplumbing.net

704-849-7810

Click here to see more categories