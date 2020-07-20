2020 Best of the Weekly: Home Improvement

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Home Improvement as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:
Best Flooring Store: M&M Hardwood Flooring
Best Garden Center: King’s Greenhouse
Best General Contractor: Creative Abundance Design/Build Contractor
Best Hardware Store: Renfrow Hardware
Best Heating & Cooling: McClintock Heating & Cooling
Best Interior Design: Stage It Charlotte
Best Landscaping Company: Horrigan Group
Best Pest Control: Tactical Pest and Termite Solutions
Best Plumber: Precision Plumbing
Changing up the flooring in a room can add a lot of character to the space. M&M Hardwood Flooring has been installing hardwood, carpet, tile and other materials since 2005. Even if you aren’t quite sure what you want to do with your space, they have people on hand that can help you decide.
136 E. Charles St., Matthews
www.mnmflooring.com
704-512-8556
Best Garden Center: King’s Greenhouse
King’s Greenhouse has firm roots in the community, having sprouted in 1971. The business initially focused on providing inventory for garden centers, but its scope has broadened to include a retail component. It’s a great place to get fertilizer, plants and other garden-related gifts.
3910 N. Rocky River Road, Monroe
www.kingsgreenhouse.com
704-289-5822
Best General Contractor: Creative Abundance Design/Build Contractor
Ryan DeRuby built the business in 2004. Creative Abundance specializes in remodeling homes, kitchens and bathrooms, as well as adding rooms, garages, porches and decks. The firm works to bring the client’s vision to life while maintaining affordability.
www.cre8abundance.com
Creative Abundance Design/Build Contractor
704-363-7804
Best Hardware Store: Renfrow Hardware
Customers can buy hard-to-find tools at Renfrow Hardware. The store also sharpens and repairs tools as well as cuts keys and screens windows. The store is also known for its raw honey, chick sales and greenhouse offerings.
188 N. Trade St., Matthews
www.renfrowhardware.com
704-847-4088
Best Heating & Cooling: McClintock Heating & Cooling
Continuous training is a hallmark of McClintock Heating & Cooling and its helped owners Rob and Kim McClintock build a successful business since 2002. They won Charlotte Media Group’s 2019 Small Business Person of the Year for their firm’s success and service to the community.
1253 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews
www.mcclintockhvac.com
704-321-5207
Best Interior Design: Stage It! Charlotte
Stage It! Charlotte is in the business of making people money. The company specializes in decorating homes to attract buyers. It also has interior designers that work to create the right vibe for your space.
608 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews
www.stageitcharlotte.com
704-847-3771
Best Landscaping Company: Horrigan Landscape Group
Horrigan Landscape Group offers a blend of residential and commercial landscaping services. On the residential side, Horrigan offers a weekly lawn maintenance service as well as the design and installation of a landscape plan. Cleaning and trash removal are also available.
10020 Monroe Road, Matthews
www.horrigangroup.com
704-724-8746
Best Pest Control: Tactical Pest and Termite Solutions
If you are worried about termites, mosquitoes, mice and other pests encroaching on your home or business, it’s time to get tactical. Gary Wojciechowicz and his team can determine a solution based on the construction of the home. Prior to this firm, Wojciechowicz owned a home construction company, giving him unique insight into kicking out unwanted pests.
7427 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill
www.tactical-pest.com/
704-954-8455
Best Plumber: Precision Plumbing
Precision Plumbing, which is nearly 40 years old, works with commercial and industrial clients on their plumbing needs. One of their projects is a 24-floor building across from Bank of American Stadium. The company has supported area nonprofits like Common Heart, Wounded Warriors and Baptist Men Disaster Relief.
474 W. Matthews St., Matthews
www.precisionplumbing.net
704-849-7810
