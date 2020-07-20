2020 Best of the Weekly: Professional Services

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Professional Services as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:
Best Attorney: Laura Budd
Best Bank: First Citizens Bank
Best Cleaning Service: Scrubs Cleaning Services
Best Custom Home Builder: James Custom Homes
Best Dry Cleaner: Preslar Dry Cleaning
Best Florist: Silvia’s Floral Design
Best Funeral Home: McEwen Funeral Service
Best Insurance Agent: Dawn Leavesley
Best Mortgage Company: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation #8750
Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean
Best Organizational Service: Sage Organizing and Estate Clearing
Best Photographer: Alivia Photography
Best Real Estate Agent: Connie Massetti
Best Real Estate Company: Allen Tate – Matthews/Mint Hill
Best Travel Agency: Mann Travels
Laura Budd, senior managing attorney with Weaver | Budd Law, has won this award each year since 2017. She not only focuses on business litigation and contract law, but she’s also involved in the community. She has worked with MARA and the Matthews Chamber of Commerce.
www.weaverbuddlaw.com
352 E. Charles St., Matthews
704-841-0760
First Citizens Bank has branches and ATMs across the Charlotte region, including Matthews and Mint Hill. The Raleigh-based bank allows people to open checking and savings accounts as well as finance large purchases. It offers financial planning, too.
Multiple locations
www.firstcitizens.com
Scrubs Cleaning Services cleans home and businesses. The company prides itself on using environmentally friendly cleaning products, emphasizing a family’s ability to breathe. It also trains staff and conducts background checks to ensure they are clean.
10931 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews
www.scrubscleaningservices.com
704-247-7458
Looking to incorporate an open floor plan, breakfast nook or extremely large closet space into your home? Jim Barnaba and Jim Roese, of James Custom Homes, probably have a plan for it. They work to build homes their customers can be proud to live in.
2435 Plantation Center Drive, Matthews
www.jamescustomhomes.com
704-321-9521
Preslar Dry Cleaning is located smack dab in the middle of downtown Matthews, allowing for convenience for people who live, work or play in that busy area.
110 Matthews Station St., Matthews
704-847-6341
This small business handles the major moments of our lives exceptionally well. Silvia’s Floral Design can deliver stunning arrangements for weddings, proms, funerals and receptions. Then there are options to express yourself to the ones you love.
Matthews
www.silviasfloraldesign.com
704-661-9406
McEwen Funeral Home has served the region for more than 90 years. In recent months, the Mint Hill Chapel has streamed services and used Pure Spaces to sanitize its facilities. Clients value the professionalism of staff in memorializing their loved ones.
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/charlotte-nc/mcewen-funeral-service-mint-hill-chapel/2452?fbclid=IwAR3QXTkljnaFcy2VCK2sBi_gJyBi6BZFaxCV7_fjnjZHTBVIzqmbzzkxkjY
704-545-4864
Dawn Leavesley works as a property and casualty specialist with Messer Financial Group. Outside of work, she is involved in Women in Networking and The Sandbox, a nonprofit that helps families with life-changing illnesses.
4301 Morris Park Drive, Mint Hill
www.messerfinancial.com
704-568-9649
Home loans don’t have to complicated. The folks at Fairway will guide you through the process, advising you on how to select the right loan for your situation. Agents have worked in recent years to educate the community on reverse mortgages.
110 Matthews Station St, Matthews
www.fairwayindependentmc.com
They pack. They move. They clean. It’s that simple. Move Pack Clean is a locally and veteran-owned moving company that offers a variety of relocation services so you can sit back, relax and enjoy a stress-free day.
1310 Wesley Chapel Road, Indian Trail
www.movepackclean.com
704-907-1777
If you’re feeling cluttered or overwhelmed, Candi Ruppert, CPO, can bring peace and order back into your life. She’s an expert at estate clearing and residential organization – projects big and small – and can even help clients who are downsizing. Candi gives back to the community by donating unwanted items to local animal shelters, schools and food pantries.
Charlotte
www.sageorganizingco.com
704-856-9811
Ali Robbins, an alum of Independence High School, launched Alivia Photography, naming the business after her daughter. Robbins focuses on lifestyle and wedding photography.
Charlotte
www.facebook.com/pg/aliviaphotography
Connie Massetti and her real estate partner, Mark Blythe, stay educated on emerging neighborhoods and trends in Matthews and the surrounding area. They are more than Realtors; they are problem-solvers when it comes to buying and selling homes. They are affiliated with Allen Tate.
101 E. Matthews St., Matthews
704-340-5967
www.conniemassetti.allentate.com
Sandi Salisbury serves as branch leader of the Matthews/Mint Hill office. It serves as home base for more than 40 associates, including Best Real Estate Agent Connie Massetti.
101 E. Matthews St., Matthews
www.allentate.com/offices/matthews-mint-hill
704-847-6400
