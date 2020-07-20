2020 Best of the Weekly: Professional Services

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Professional Services as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:

Best Attorney: Laura Budd

Best Bank: First Citizens Bank

Best Cleaning Service: Scrubs Cleaning Services

Best Custom Home Builder: James Custom Homes

Best Dry Cleaner: Preslar Dry Cleaning

Best Florist: Silvia’s Floral Design

Best Funeral Home: McEwen Funeral Service

Best Insurance Agent: Dawn Leavesley

Best Mortgage Company: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation #8750

Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean

Best Organizational Service: Sage Organizing and Estate Clearing

Best Photographer: Alivia Photography

Best Real Estate Agent: Connie Massetti

Best Real Estate Company: Allen Tate – Matthews/Mint Hill

Best Travel Agency: Mann Travels

Best Attorney: Laura Budd

Laura Budd, senior managing attorney with Weaver | Budd Law, has won this award each year since 2017. She not only focuses on business litigation and contract law, but she’s also involved in the community. She has worked with MARA and the Matthews Chamber of Commerce.

www.weaverbuddlaw.com

352 E. Charles St., Matthews

704-841-0760

Best Bank: First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank has branches and ATMs across the Charlotte region, including Matthews and Mint Hill. The Raleigh-based bank allows people to open checking and savings accounts as well as finance large purchases. It offers financial planning, too.

Multiple locations

www.firstcitizens.com

Best Cleaning Service: Scrubs Cleaning Services

Scrubs Cleaning Services cleans home and businesses. The company prides itself on using environmentally friendly cleaning products, emphasizing a family’s ability to breathe. It also trains staff and conducts background checks to ensure they are clean.

10931 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews

www.scrubscleaningservices.com

704-247-7458

Best Custom Home Builder: James Custom Homes

Looking to incorporate an open floor plan, breakfast nook or extremely large closet space into your home? Jim Barnaba and Jim Roese, of James Custom Homes, probably have a plan for it. They work to build homes their customers can be proud to live in.

2435 Plantation Center Drive, Matthews

www.jamescustomhomes.com

704-321-9521

Best Dry Cleaner: Preslar Dry Cleaning

Preslar Dry Cleaning is located smack dab in the middle of downtown Matthews, allowing for convenience for people who live, work or play in that busy area.

110 Matthews Station St., Matthews

704-847-6341

Best Florist: Silvia’s Floral Design

This small business handles the major moments of our lives exceptionally well. Silvia’s Floral Design can deliver stunning arrangements for weddings, proms, funerals and receptions. Then there are options to express yourself to the ones you love.

Matthews

www.silviasfloraldesign.com

704-661-9406

Best Funeral Home: McEwen Funeral Service

McEwen Funeral Home has served the region for more than 90 years. In recent months, the Mint Hill Chapel has streamed services and used Pure Spaces to sanitize its facilities. Clients value the professionalism of staff in memorializing their loved ones.

7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/charlotte-nc/mcewen-funeral-service-mint-hill-chapel/2452?fbclid=IwAR3QXTkljnaFcy2VCK2sBi_gJyBi6BZFaxCV7_fjnjZHTBVIzqmbzzkxkjY

704-545-4864

Best Insurance Agent: Dawn Leavesley

Dawn Leavesley works as a property and casualty specialist with Messer Financial Group. Outside of work, she is involved in Women in Networking and The Sandbox, a nonprofit that helps families with life-changing illnesses.

4301 Morris Park Drive, Mint Hill

www.messerfinancial.com

704-568-9649

Best Mortgage Company: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation #8750

Home loans don’t have to complicated. The folks at Fairway will guide you through the process, advising you on how to select the right loan for your situation. Agents have worked in recent years to educate the community on reverse mortgages.

110 Matthews Station St, Matthews

www.fairwayindependentmc.com

Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean

They pack. They move. They clean. It’s that simple. Move Pack Clean is a locally and veteran-owned moving company that offers a variety of relocation services so you can sit back, relax and enjoy a stress-free day.

1310 Wesley Chapel Road, Indian Trail

www.movepackclean.com

704-907-1777

Best Organizational Service: Sage Organizing and Estate Clearing

If you’re feeling cluttered or overwhelmed, Candi Ruppert, CPO, can bring peace and order back into your life. She’s an expert at estate clearing and residential organization – projects big and small – and can even help clients who are downsizing. Candi gives back to the community by donating unwanted items to local animal shelters, schools and food pantries.

Charlotte

www.sageorganizingco.com

704-856-9811

Best Photographer: Alivia Photography

Ali Robbins, an alum of Independence High School, launched Alivia Photography, naming the business after her daughter. Robbins focuses on lifestyle and wedding photography.

Charlotte

www.facebook.com/pg/aliviaphotography

Best Real Estate Agent: Connie Massetti

Connie Massetti and her real estate partner, Mark Blythe, stay educated on emerging neighborhoods and trends in Matthews and the surrounding area. They are more than Realtors; they are problem-solvers when it comes to buying and selling homes. They are affiliated with Allen Tate.

101 E. Matthews St., Matthews

704-340-5967

www.conniemassetti.allentate.com

Best Real Estate Company: Allen Tate – Matthews/Mint Hill

Sandi Salisbury serves as branch leader of the Matthews/Mint Hill office. It serves as home base for more than 40 associates, including Best Real Estate Agent Connie Massetti.

101 E. Matthews St., Matthews

www.allentate.com/offices/matthews-mint-hill

704-847-6400

Click here to see more categories