2020 Best of the Weekly: Shopping

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Shopping as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:
Best Antiques: Antique Alley
Best Bookstore: A. Pennyworth’s
Best Bridal Salon: Dar-Lynn’s Bridal & Formal Wear
Best Children’s Clothing: Karrousel Kids
Best Cigar Shop: 105 Cigar Co
Best Consignment Store: Sardis Marketplace
Best Home Decor: Sardis Marketplace
Best Jewelry Store: Kings Jewelry
Best Mattress Store: Mattress Firm
Best Music Store: Hardy Boys Records
Best Toy Store: Lakeshore Learning Store
Best Women’s Boutique: Sardis Marketplace
Best Antiques: Antique Alley
When someone tells you to “meet me in the alley” in the Matthews area, they’re talking about Antique Alley. The shop has been buying and selling antiques, furniture and collectibles since 1991. Recent inventory includes a Madam Alexander Elise Ballerina Doll, K. Becker Violin and a light-up world globe.
1325 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews
www.antiquealleync.com
704-847-3003
Best Bookstore: A. Pennyworth’s
Pick up the newest releases of your favorite comic books like Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy or look through cardboard boxes of older titles. This comic book shop predates the Marvel Cinematic Universe (1999 to be exact).
11025 Monroe Road, Matthews
www.apennyworthscomics.com/
704-849-2287
Best Bridal Salon: Dar-Lynn’s Bridal & Formal Wear
Many girls dream about what they’ll look like on their wedding day and Dar-Lynn’s Bridal & Formal Wear has been bringing those visions to life for more than 30 years. The store, which has gowns for brides, bridesmaids and prom-goers, recently moved from Matthews to Sun Valley Commons in Indian Trail.
6431 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail
www.darlynnsbridalformal.com
Best Children’s Clothing: Karrousel Kids
This gem in downtown Matthews has been outfitting children for over 20 years. The sales here are incredible. Follow the Facebook page to get notice on tag sales, which has items on sale for as low as $1, 50% off or 25% off.
120 E. Charles St., Matthews
www.facebook.com/pg/Karrousel-Kids-Consignment-and-Retail-Boutique-A-Shoe-For-My-Parrot-111057788935652
704-847-4300
Best Cigar Shop: 105 Cigar Co.
Not only can you buy high-end cigars at this shop, but you can stay and smoke them in the company of fine people. The shop has been in downtown Matthews for nearly seven years.
217 N. Trade St., Matthews
www.105cigarco.com
704-749-0405
Best Consignment Store: Sardis Marketplace
Sardis Marketplace makes consignment easy for its 60-plus vendors. The store offers a platform inside its 20,000-square-foot space and social media as well as through live Facebook videos highlighting vendors and their products. The store holds seasonal sales and pop-up shops to keep things interesting.
2328 Crown Centre Drive, Charlotte
www.sardismarketplace.com
704-837-7890
Best Home Decor: Sardis Marketplace
Sardis Marketplace is a great place to shop for furniture and pieces that will help accentuate your rooms. With more than 60 vendors spread across 20,000 square feet, you’re going to find some superior home décor, such as artwork, crafts and lighting inside this shopping emporium.
2328 Crown Centre Drive, Charlotte
www.sardismarketplace.com
704-837-7890
Best Jewelry Store: Kings Jewelry
Kings Jewelry is a precious gem that has been firmly set in downtown Matthews for more than 15 years. Suat Pamukci handles thee sales while her husband, Steve, serves as jeweler. The couple enjoys matching people with the right piece to fit their needs.
1819 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews
www.thekingsjewelry.com
704-841-2013
Best Mattress Store: Mattress Firm
Mattress Firm sells name brand mattresses from the likes of Sealy, Sleepy’s, Tempur-Pedic and Tulo. They have everything from the crib to the California King. As far as comfort, you can go from extra firm to ultra plush. Mattress Firm offers a 120-night sleep trial, too.
2021 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews
www.mattressfirm.com
704-849-0065
Best Music Store: Hardy Boys Records
Located in the HomeStyles Gallery, Hardy Boys Records buys and sells records, cassettes, laserdiscs and memorabilia. The store also holds pop-up shops at popular venues like Sweet Union Brewing in Indian Trail, The Fillmore Charlotte and Carolina Beer Temple in Matthews.
11237 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill
www.facebook.com/HardyBoysRecords
704-839-6343
Best Toy Store: Lakeshore Learning Store
Popular with teachers and the homeschool crowd, Lakeshore Learning Store specializes in educational products, such as activity books, games, puppets, puzzles. The company has stores in 30 states, but this is the only one in the Carolinas.
10005 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews
www.lakeshorelearning.com
704-849-2370
Best Women’s Boutique: Sardis Marketplace
Jennifer Purrazzella, owner of Sardis Marketplace, has created a versatile retail shopping experience that attracts multiple Best of the Weekly awards each year. Aside from furniture and home décor, you will also find clothing and jewelry, especially handmade pieces that will grab attention.
2328 Crown Centre Drive, Charlotte
www.sardismarketplace.com
704-837-7890
Click here to see more categories
Leave a Reply