2020 Best of the Weekly: Shopping

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Shopping as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:

Best Antiques: Antique Alley

When someone tells you to “meet me in the alley” in the Matthews area, they’re talking about Antique Alley. The shop has been buying and selling antiques, furniture and collectibles since 1991. Recent inventory includes a Madam Alexander Elise Ballerina Doll, K. Becker Violin and a light-up world globe.

1325 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews

www.antiquealleync.com

704-847-3003

Best Bookstore: A. Pennyworth’s

Pick up the newest releases of your favorite comic books like Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy or look through cardboard boxes of older titles. This comic book shop predates the Marvel Cinematic Universe (1999 to be exact).

11025 Monroe Road, Matthews

www.apennyworthscomics.com/

704-849-2287

Best Bridal Salon: Dar-Lynn’s Bridal & Formal Wear

Many girls dream about what they’ll look like on their wedding day and Dar-Lynn’s Bridal & Formal Wear has been bringing those visions to life for more than 30 years. The store, which has gowns for brides, bridesmaids and prom-goers, recently moved from Matthews to Sun Valley Commons in Indian Trail.

6431 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

www.darlynnsbridalformal.com

Best Children’s Clothing: Karrousel Kids

This gem in downtown Matthews has been outfitting children for over 20 years. The sales here are incredible. Follow the Facebook page to get notice on tag sales, which has items on sale for as low as $1, 50% off or 25% off.

120 E. Charles St., Matthews

www.facebook.com/pg/Karrousel-Kids-Consignment-and-Retail-Boutique-A-Shoe-For-My-Parrot-111057788935652

704-847-4300

Best Cigar Shop: 105 Cigar Co.

Not only can you buy high-end cigars at this shop, but you can stay and smoke them in the company of fine people. The shop has been in downtown Matthews for nearly seven years.

217 N. Trade St., Matthews

www.105cigarco.com

704-749-0405

Best Consignment Store: Sardis Marketplace

Sardis Marketplace makes consignment easy for its 60-plus vendors. The store offers a platform inside its 20,000-square-foot space and social media as well as through live Facebook videos highlighting vendors and their products. The store holds seasonal sales and pop-up shops to keep things interesting.

2328 Crown Centre Drive, Charlotte

www.sardismarketplace.com

704-837-7890

Best Home Decor: Sardis Marketplace

Sardis Marketplace is a great place to shop for furniture and pieces that will help accentuate your rooms. With more than 60 vendors spread across 20,000 square feet, you’re going to find some superior home décor, such as artwork, crafts and lighting inside this shopping emporium.

2328 Crown Centre Drive, Charlotte

www.sardismarketplace.com

704-837-7890

Best Jewelry Store: Kings Jewelry

Kings Jewelry is a precious gem that has been firmly set in downtown Matthews for more than 15 years. Suat Pamukci handles thee sales while her husband, Steve, serves as jeweler. The couple enjoys matching people with the right piece to fit their needs.

1819 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews

www.thekingsjewelry.com

704-841-2013

Best Mattress Store: Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm sells name brand mattresses from the likes of Sealy, Sleepy’s, Tempur-Pedic and Tulo. They have everything from the crib to the California King. As far as comfort, you can go from extra firm to ultra plush. Mattress Firm offers a 120-night sleep trial, too.

2021 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews

www.mattressfirm.com

704-849-0065

Best Music Store: Hardy Boys Records

Located in the HomeStyles Gallery, Hardy Boys Records buys and sells records, cassettes, laserdiscs and memorabilia. The store also holds pop-up shops at popular venues like Sweet Union Brewing in Indian Trail, The Fillmore Charlotte and Carolina Beer Temple in Matthews.

11237 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill

www.facebook.com/HardyBoysRecords

704-839-6343

Best Toy Store: Lakeshore Learning Store

Popular with teachers and the homeschool crowd, Lakeshore Learning Store specializes in educational products, such as activity books, games, puppets, puzzles. The company has stores in 30 states, but this is the only one in the Carolinas.

10005 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews

www.lakeshorelearning.com

704-849-2370

Best Women’s Boutique: Sardis Marketplace

Jennifer Purrazzella, owner of Sardis Marketplace, has created a versatile retail shopping experience that attracts multiple Best of the Weekly awards each year. Aside from furniture and home décor, you will also find clothing and jewelry, especially handmade pieces that will grab attention.

2328 Crown Centre Drive, Charlotte

www.sardismarketplace.com

704-837-7890

