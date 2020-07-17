2020 Best of the Weekly: Sports & Fitness

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Sports & Fitness as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:

Best Dance Studio: Mint Hill Dance Studio

Mint Hill Dance Studio is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Owner and director Whitleigh Cook has extensive community and dance experience, including a stint as a Carolina Panthers cheerleader. Dance classes include acrobatics, ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip hop and tap.

8400 Fairview Road, Mint Hill

www.minthilldancecenter.com

704-608-3567

Best Golf Course: Pine Lake Country Club

Pine Lake Country Club provides members an opportunity to hit 18 holes within a wooded backdrop. The 72-par course also plays host to several charity golf tournaments, including those organized by the Joe Maus Foundation, Mint Hill Kiwanis Club and Charlotte Gamecock. Club.

5504 Lebanon Road, Charlotte

www.pinelakecountryclub.com

704-545-4513

Best Gym: Total Being Yoga

Total Being Yoga offers a complete range of classes, ranging from gentle to power yoga, as well as vinyasa, deep stretch and prenatal. The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented gyms from opening, but the yoga studio’s instructors have found their flow by offering a variety of virtual classes.

7427 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill

www.totalbeingyoga.com

980-239-0366

Best Park: Squirrel Lake Park

Squirrel Lake Park is more of a passive park highlighted by a pond with a fishing pier and a large playground. Shelters, picnic tables and grills border these two amenities, making it a great spot for a get-together. The 36 acres include a disc golf course, cornhole and a connection to Four Mile Creek Greenway.

1631 Pleasant Plains Road, Matthews

www.matthewsnc.gov

704-321-7275

Best Sporting Goods Store: Academy Sports + Outdoors

The sports, outdoor and recreation lifestyle retailer opened its Matthews store in May 2018. It’s a great place for active people seeking gear for their next athletic or outdoor adventure. The store sometimes partners with pro athletes and nonprofits to give low-income students athletic gear.

www.academy.com

2314 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews

980-262-6160