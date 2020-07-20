2020 Best of the Weekly: Entertainment & Arts

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Entertainment & Arts as selected by readers of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly:
Best Art Gallery: Mint Hill Arts
Mint Hill Arts holds monthly art exhibitions that showcase student work, watercolor, photography and other forms of expression. Exhibits are not confined within the nonprofit’s studio. Mint Hill Arts also showcases work at Mint Hill Town Hall, Mint Hill Library and other venues.
11205 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill
www.minthillarts.org
980-226-5532
Best Community Theater: Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts has been providing an avenue for community theater since 1995. “Alice in Wonderland,” “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Wizard of Oz” and “Zombie Prom” are examples of the dozens of productions performed on the local stage.
100 McDowell St. E., Matthews
www.matthewsplayhouse.com
704-846-8343
Best Historical Site: Carl J. McEwen Historic Village
The Mint Hill Historical Society operates a living history museum at the Carl J. McEwen Historic Village. Visitors can travel back in time to see a country doctor’s office, one-room schoolhouse, country store, blacksmith shop and barn.
7601 Matthews Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill
www.minthillhistory.com
704-573-0726
Best Live Music Venue: Stooges Pub & Grub
Some of the best bands in the Charlotte region have been known to be “rocking the Stooge” on Friday and Saturday nights. Stooges Pub has given a stage to the likes of Next O’ Kin, Right Turn Clyde and Bending Fate. The venue holds an open mic night on Mondays.
13230 Albemarle Road Mint Hill
www.facebook.com/Stooges-Pub-Grub-142147919133762
704-545-4084
Best Local Museum: Matthews Heritage Museum
The Massey-Clark House, which dates back to 1879, is packed with displays that show the economic and community development of Matthews. Museum director Barbara Taylor has researched African American history and even investigated the origin of old, forgotten gravestones in town.
232 N. Trade St., Matthews
www.matthewsheritagemuseum.org
704-708-4996
