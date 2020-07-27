Charlotte man faces charges after chase

INDIAN TRAIL – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Charlotte man that led them on a chase July 21 from the Indian Trail Walmart to Windsor Square in Matthews and into Charlotte.

A deputy saw a man who appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat of a car with a fictitious registration.

After the deputy knocked on the passenger-side window, the driver sped away and began traveling west on U.S. 74, accelerating to speeds over 120 miles per hour before reaching Windsor Square in Matthews.

The suspect led deputies to Sam Newell Road and through an apartment complex off of Margaret Wallace Road before he was stopped in a neighborhood off Idlewild near Crosswinds and Sunflower Drive in east Charlotte.

Once stopped, he refused commands to exit the vehicle and appeared to be ingesting a white powder, officials said.

Medic transported him to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center for chemical testing. Deputies arrested James Oliver Austin, 34, of Charlotte, on multiple charges and served warrants from a previous incident in Mecklenburg County.

His charges include felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, chop shop activity, driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger and assault with deadly weapon.