Health inspections (June 26-July 2)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 26 to July 2:
Lowest Scores
• Great Harvest Bread Co., 110 Matthews Station St., Matthews – 91
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; deli meats and sliced tomatoes in prep top wasn’t held cold enough; and deli meats and tomatoes didn’t have date marks.
Matthews
• Deep Sea Seafood Market, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
• East 74 Family Restaurant, 10915 Monroe Road – 96
• Kristopher’s Sports Bar And Grille, 250 N. Trade St. – 95.5
• Pizza Peel, 110 Matthews Station St. – 95
• Stacks Kitchen, 11100 Monroe Road – 98
• Tree Top Catering & Cafe, 1031 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
Mint Hill
• Char Bar 7, 7312 Town View Drive – 95
• Hawthorne’s Pizza & Bar, 7319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Chick-fil-A, 9010 Albemarle Road – 96
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 97
• Harris Teeter (meat market), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 99
• Taco Bell, 8812 Albemarle Road – 97
• Zaxby’s, 8905 Albemarle Road – 98
Charlotte (28270)
• Community Culinary School/Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 97
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road – 99
