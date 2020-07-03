Health inspections (June 26-July 2)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 26 to July 2:

Lowest Scores

• Great Harvest Bread Co., 110 Matthews Station St., Matthews – 91

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; deli meats and sliced tomatoes in prep top wasn’t held cold enough; and deli meats and tomatoes didn’t have date marks.

Matthews

• Deep Sea Seafood Market, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5

• East 74 Family Restaurant, 10915 Monroe Road – 96

• Great Harvest Bread Co., 110 Matthews Station St. – 91

• Kristopher’s Sports Bar And Grille, 250 N. Trade St. – 95.5

• Pizza Peel, 110 Matthews Station St. – 95

• Stacks Kitchen, 11100 Monroe Road – 98

• Tree Top Catering & Cafe, 1031 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5

Mint Hill

• Char Bar 7, 7312 Town View Drive – 95

• Hawthorne’s Pizza & Bar, 7319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5



Charlotte (28227)

• Chick-fil-A, 9010 Albemarle Road – 96

• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 97

• Harris Teeter (meat market), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 99

• Taco Bell, 8812 Albemarle Road – 97

• Zaxby’s, 8905 Albemarle Road – 98

Charlotte (28270)

• Community Culinary School/Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 97

• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5

• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road – 99