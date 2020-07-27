Imposters target people via Social Security phone scam

Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western NC is warning consumers about a series of scam phone calls that have been flooding the Charlotte region.

According to a voicemail left for a Charlotte resident, the message is coming from the Department of Social Security Administration.

In the voicemail, the SSA imposter says the consumer’s Social Security number has been suspended due to suspicious activity in a different state. They are encouraged to return the call at 202-932-5334.

“We regularly receive reports of scams similar to this one. However, due to the volume of complaints we have received recently, we are taking the opportunity to remind consumers everywhere: Never send money or personal information to people you don’t know,” said Tom Bartholomy, president and CEO of BBB of Southern Piedmont and Western NC. “Had consumers responded to these voicemails or phone calls, we suspect that the perpetrators would have encouraged the victims to either make a payment to recover their Social Security number, provide personal information to remove the alleged freeze, or both.”

The phone calls residents have received are coming from various phone numbers, including out-of-state phone numbers and from “unknown” callers. BBB advises to down any information the caller provides you with, hang up and contact the SSA directly at 1-800-772-1213.

If you think it might be a scam, or think you may have been a victim, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker. The SSA will never call you asking for your Social Security number. They will never ask you to pay anything, nor will they threaten your benefits.

The internet has made it possible for scammers to use fake caller IDs when they call homes. If you receive a suspicious call, don’t make any important decisions based on what the caller ID says