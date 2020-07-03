Matthews Fire & EMS scores high on state inspection

MATTHEWS – Matthews Fire & EMS Department has received a Class 2 rating, joining the top 3% of departments across the state, after completing the Insurance Public Protection inspection, according to N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

Beginning Oct. 1, property and business owners could see a reduction in their insurance costs as a result of the improved ISO rating. The inspection looks at factors such as proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source.

“The improved rating – putting Matthews Fire & EMS among the top departments in the state – clearly demonstrates the impact of significant investment in the department and clear direction under the leadership of Chief (Rob) Kinniburgh,” Mayor John Higdon said.

Matthews Fire & EMS provides fire, rescue and EMS service with a combination of 27 career members and 61 volunteer members. The department responded to 3,889 calls for service during 2019.

Earlier this year, the department introduced Community Connect, an online platform that allows citizens to connect with first responders to provide critical information about their home or business before an incident happens.

“The citizens in the town of Matthews should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency,” Causey said.