MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at 2:42 p.m. July 10 at the State Employees Credit Union located at 1825 Matthews Township Pkwy.

Witnesses told officers the suspect fled on foot toward East Independence Boulevard. Officers searched the area but couldn’t find him. No injuries were reported.

Contact Detective Dan Townsend at dtownsend@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6708 with details.