Novant Health recognized nationally for disability inclusion

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health has been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities.

The recognition comes after completing the Disability Equality Index, a benchmarking tool to gauge an organization’s level of disability workplace inclusion relative to other businesses in areas such as culture, accessibility, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity.

“This recognition demonstrates how we’re living out our core value of diversity and inclusion at Novant Health,” said Tanya Blackmon, chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer. “We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all patients and team members, including those with disabilities.”

Novant Health scored an 80% on the 2020 survey. Top-scoring businesses — those scoring 80% or higher — are recognized as “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

Novant Health creates an inclusive environment for people with disabilities in the following ways:

Ordering 5,000 clear masks for staff to wear when delivering care to deaf or hard-of-hearing patients.

Forming the Persons with Abilities Business Resource Group to help understand the needs of people with disabilities in the workforce, patient population and communities it serves.

Making communication aid kits and interpreter services available at acute care facilities and clinics to help patients with special needs.

Partnering with the Amputee Coalition to provide peer support and education for patients.

Recruiting people with disabilities.

Launching a pilot program to provide volunteer opportunities to teens and adults with disabilities.