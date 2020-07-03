Novant Health updates hours for COVID-19 respiratory, screening assessment centers

CHARLOTTE – Operating hours for Novant Health’s respiratory and screening assessment centers in North Carolina will be from 8 a.m. to noon weekdays, beginning July 6.

Respiratory assessment centers are designed to test and treat patients who are experiencing moderate to severe respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus.

Screening centers, which include mobile locations, evaluate patients with symptoms and will test patients, as clinically necessary.

While appointments are not required, Novant Health recommends anyone experiencing symptoms to contact their primary care provider first to get advice on whether they should be further evaluated. Patients seeking advice who do not have an established care provider are encouraged to use the online coronavirus assessment tool at NovantHealth.org/coronavirus or call the helpline 1-877-9NOVANT.

Novant Health currently has respiratory and screening assessment centers at the following Charlotte-area locations:

• East Charlotte – 5501 Executive Center Drive, Charlotte

• Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic – 3149 Freedom Drive, Charlotte (RAC)

• Huntersville – 16525 Holly Crest Lane, Suite 120, Huntersville (Open Tuesdays and Thursdays starting July 13)

• Matthews – 3330 Siskey Parkway, Matthews (Open Tuesdays and Thursdays starting July 13)

Visit www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus for details.