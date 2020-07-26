Restaurant Inspections (July 17-23)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department Inspected These Restaurants July 17-23:
Matthews
Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 96
Dairy Queen, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97.5
Firehouse Subs, 1808 Windsor Square Drive – 93
Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill, 316 N. Trade St. – 95
Jonathan’s, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 96
Papa Johns Pizza, 3134 The Plaza – 96
Seaboard Taproom and Wine Bar, 213 N. Trade St. – 98.5
Mint Hill
New Asian Cuisine, 7114 Brighton Park Drive – 94.5
Charlotte (28227)
Subway, 9044 Lawyers Road – 95.5
