Restaurant inspections (July 24-30)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 24 to 30:

Lowest Scores

• McDonalds, 1620 Sardis Road, Charlotte – 90

Violations include: Employee food and drinks in two different refrigerators were above food; pieces of meat had fallen out of the bag and on the bottom of the cooler; the interior of an ice bucket was soiled; raw beef patties weren’t held cold enough in cooler; rehydrated onion and ham weren’t date marked or updated; and house flies were present.

Charlotte (28227)

• Food Lion (deli), 9021 Albemarle Road – 98.5

• Food Lion (market), 9021 Albemarle Road – 99.5

• Food Lion (produce), 9021 Albemarle Road – 99.5

• Hong Kong Bakery, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 98

• La Luna 2 (restaurant), 8829 E. WT Harris Blvd. – 93.5

• La Luna 2 (meat market), 8829 E. WT Harris Blvd. – 97

• McDonald’s, 2301 Central Ave. – 99

• McDonalds, 1620 Sardis Road – 90

• Taqueria Express Grill, 6927 Albemarle Road – 92.5

Matthews

• Dunkin, 3114 Fincher Farm Road – 95

• Go Go Empenada, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 94

• Longhorn Steakhouse, 9950 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5

• Ming Fu, 115 W. John St. – 96.5

• Publix (seafood), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 99

• Sam’s Club (deli/bakery), 1801Windsor Square Drive – 98

Mint Hill

• El Valle Mint Hill, 9229 Lawyers Road – 97

