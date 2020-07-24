Resurfacing has started on I-485

MINT HILL – Blythe Construction has started on improvements for a six-mile stretch of Interstate 485 between N.C. 51 and Idlewild Road.

The project will extend the service life of the existing pavement by removing any pavement that may be aged, embrittled or cracked, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The pavement thickness may also be increased to strengthen existing sections to accommodate current or future traffic volumes.

Lane closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and could extend to Friday and Saturday nights this fall. At least one lane will be open to drivers during these times. The contractor will work on the outer loop first, finishing by November, then moving to the inner loop next spring.