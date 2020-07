MATTHEWS – A Silver Alert has been issued for Albert Dobbins III, 66, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Dobbins was leaving the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews on July 12 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. He was driving a maroon 2006 Toyota Scion with a California Registration plate number of 7VFA558.

He is described as a black male, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 125 pounds.

Call 704-847-5555 or 911 with any details.