Virtual dedication to mark Greater Matthews Habitat’s first two-story home

MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity typically invites the community to join them in-person at the dedication for each completed home, but the organization has decided to host the event virtually due to COVID-19.

The ceremony will be streamed on Facebook (@habitatmatthews) at 10 a.m. July 11.

“If you have ever wondered what a Habitat home looks like, this is your chance to see it firsthand,” CEO Natisha Rivera-Patrick said. “We are hopeful that individuals will take this opportunity to join us electronically and experience the joy and sense of community created through decent, affordable homeownership.”

The dedication will celebrate the work and dedication of its Greater Matthews Habitat’s 113th partner family and the home’s primary sponsor, St. Stephen United Methodist Church.

The ceremony will mark another first for Greater Matthews Habitat. The home will be two stories.

“It is our goal to aesthetically fit the neighborhood we build in,” Rivera-Patrick said. “We build high quality, energy-efficient homes and are working to educate the community on the type of housing product we produce. With limited land availability in Matthews, we know we must expand our product selection allowing us to maximize our lots, thus increasing the number of families we serve.”

Habitat is dedicating the home in memory of longtime volunteer and supporter Walter Donham, who passed away last fall. He was involved with the organization for almost 30 years.